Boca Juniors launches new offer to Club América for Roger Martínez

Boca Juniors continues looking for the signing of Roger Martinez, forward for the Eagles of Club América, and this time he would have launched a new offer after failing in his first attempts.

According to information from the journalist César Luis Merlo, Boca Juniors offered to Eagles five million dollars for 50% of the letter of the Colombian striker, seeking to close his contract in this summer market.

“There are negotiations between Boca and América, and Boca launched a proposal of five million dollars for 50% of the pass. This is confirmed to me by sources from America “

However, one of the complications that the Xeneize team could have is the position of Roger Martínez, who, although he has a good relationship with Juan Román Riquelme, is not willing to earn less than he currently earns with América.

“Boca is negotiating through an Argentine intermediary that has a lot of arrival in America. The problem is that the only player who called him was Riquelme and Roger is not willing to give up a dollar of what he earns, he wants to charge the same ”

