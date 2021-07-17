Boca Juniors draws with Unión in the premiere of the Argentine League

07/17/2021

07:17 CEST

Buenos Aires

Boca Juniors equaled 1-1 at home this Friday with Unión de Santa Fe in the match that marked the premiere of the Liga 2021 Argentine soccer tournament. With a team with a total of reserve players, the ‘Xeneize’ took the lead with a goal of Lucas Obando, while the local ‘Tatengue’ tied ten minutes from the end through Fernando Marquez. In this way, Boca was very close but could not win in this debut of the tournament that was in the middle of the series against Atlético de Mineiro for the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores. After the goalless draw in the first leg at home, the team led by Miguel Ángel Russo will visit the Brazilian team at the Mineirao in Belo Horizonte next Tuesday to define their place in the quarterfinals.

In the remaining duel this Friday, Estudiantes de La Plata won 0-3 against Sarmiento in Junín with a double by Juan Apaolaza and the remainder by Manuel Castro. The first day of this contest will continue this Saturday with five matches, among which the duel between Vélez Sarsfield and Racing Club stands out, while on Sunday River Plate will receive the defending champion: Colón, San Lorenzo will visit Arsenal de Sarandí and Independiente will receive to Argentinos Juniors.

This tournament consists of 25 days in a round of all against all that will end on December 12 and will crown the second champion of the year in Argentina after the consecration of Columbus in the last Professional League Cup, which ended before the Cup America.