Boca Juniors does not have Jan Hurtado and they would look for an accommodation in the MX League

Jan Hurtado, Venezuelan striker who belongs to Boca Juniors, does not enter into the plans of the ‘Xeneize’ team for next season and his representative would be thinking of offering him to Liga MX where he had previously knocked on the doors to Cruz Azul and Puebla, but now it seems that this option may be more feasible.

According to information from Diario Clarín, Boca Juniors will not take into account the Venezuelan striker Jan Hurtado for next season and the player would ask for an opportunity in the MX League, where he was already offered to Cruz Azul and Puebla or he would look for chances in football from Brazil.

Hurtado comes from playing a year with the Brazilian club Reb Bull Bragantino of Brazil, as a loan and had a purchase option for 5.5 million dollars that in the end the Brazilian team did not want to pay and therefore had to return to Boca Juniors who don’t want him in their ranks.

Although there is no football, it will be a busy weekend for Boca, which seeks to accelerate its pass market https://t.co/t1Se8aQiPw – Gabriel Campaniello (@gabcampaniello) June 25, 2021

Hurtado played 40 games with the Bragantino squad where he scored 7 goals and gave 1 assist, numbers that have not convinced Boca Juniors to give the Venezuelan attacker confidence.

It should be remembered that Jan Hurtado was offered to Cruz Azul and Puebla and that he was very close to reaching Liga MX, and now he will try again to reach Mexican football with the team that opens the doors for him.

