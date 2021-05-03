Boca Juniors achieves the pass to the quarterfinals of the League Cup in Argentina

05/03/2021 at 05:08 CEST

Efe

Boca Juniors added their fifth consecutive victory by beating Lanús 1-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup, an instance that River Plate could not access after losing 1-0 to Banfield on this penultimate day.

Miguel Ángel Russo’s team won 1-0 in the Bombonera with Carlos Izquierdoz’s goal and, in this way, he was second in Group B behind leader Vélez Sarsfield, who was the other member of the area who agreed to the next instance of the gaucho tournament.

Talleres de Córdoba (20 units) and Unión (18) occupy the last two places for the quarterfinals in the absence of the last day, while Independiente (17) and Lanús (16) were left behind, while Gimnasia (14) He will need a win this Monday against Sarmiento to arrive with more options next weekend.

In Group B, meanwhile, Colón won 2-0 against Arsenal de Sarandí and, with 24 points, they are the only team that has already guaranteed their place in the quarterfinals.

River Plate (18), who lost 1-0 to Banfield, and Racing Club (18), who lost by the same score against Central Córdoba, were behind San Lorenzo (21), who won by the minimum against Godoy Cruz, and Estudiantes (19), who will face Platense this Monday.

Boca Juniors achieved the goal

After a perfect start in the Copa Libertadores with two wins, Boca Juniors achieved this Sunday morning the goal of reaching the quarterfinals of the local tournament after beating Lanús 1-0 in La Bombonera with a goal from Carlos Izquierdoz.

Shout it out again! 🗣️⚽ The goal of @Cali_Izquierdoz and a new victory for the #CopaDeLaLiga. #VamosBoca 👊 pic.twitter.com/pPZzyBgRwK – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) May 2, 2021

In his fifth consecutive victory, Miguel Ángel Russo secured this classification a date before the end of the group stage of this Professional League Cup.

With this objective achieved, this Sunday after the meeting the ‘xeneize’ squad traveled to Guayaquil where next Tuesday they will face the Ecuadorian Barcelona for the third day of Group C of the Copa Libertadores.

Lanús, meanwhile, will visit La Equidad de Colombia on Thursday with the need for a win to channel his participation in Group H of the South American Cup.

River Plate fell to Banfield

River Plate fell 1-0 to Banfield in their penultimate presentation for the Professional League Cup and complicated their future in Group A of this tournament, where they will have to play to gain access to the quarterfinals.

A solitary goal by Juan Pablo Álvarez, reached the current runner-up to prevail and leave the ‘Millionaire’ led by Marcelo Gallardo in the fourth position in this area with 18 points together with Racing Club and Rosario Central, while the winner reached the seventh placement with 17 integers.

Before next weekend’s decisive duel against Aldosivi, River Plate will visit Junior in Armenia this Wednesday for the third day of Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

Rosario Central beat Newell’s in El Clásico

After a week of uncertainties with the development of the city’s classic, Rosario Central thrashed Newell’s Old Boys 3-0 and arrives with qualification possibilities for the last day of Group A.

With goals from Marco Ruben, Nicolás Ferreyra and the Mexican Luca Martínez Dupuy, the Canalla achieved a categorical victory at home and reached 18 points to equal the line of River Plate and Racing Club.

For the team led by Germán Burgos, this was a hard blow for a campaign that has only two wins, four draws and six defeats.

After this classic for both, it will be time for the South American Cup in Chile: Rosario Central will visit Huachipato for Group A, while Newell’s Old Boys will play against Palestino for Zone F.

Trips of Independiente and Racing

Independiente fell at home this Sunday 0-1 against Atlético Tucumán, with a goal by Leonardo Heredia, to remain in the fifth position of Group B of this tournament and outside the classification zone to the defining instance of the contest.

Racing Club lost 1-0 in their visit to Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero, with both Carlo Lattanzio, and fell to sixth place in Zone A, also remaining on the sidelines of the four that reach the quarterfinals.

On the last day Racing will play the classic against San Lorenzo, while Independiente will visit Huracán with the need for a win and wait for other results so as not to be left out of the kill phase.

Prior to these commitments, Racing Club will host São Paulo for the third day of Group E of the Copa Libertadores, while Independiente will travel to Brazil to meet. Bahia through Zone B of the South American Cup.

San Lorenzo victory against Godoy Cruz

After two painful defeats in the Copa Sudamericana against Huachipato and Rosario Central, San Lorenzo won the local tournament 1-0 against Godoy Cruz with both Óscar Romero, a penalty, and settled in the classification zone Group A .

Despite another penalty saved by Ángel Romero, Diego Dabobe’s team added its sixth victory in the domestic competition and was escorted by the already classified Colón in the absence of a date for the definition of the eight teams that will play the quarterfinals.

Before the decisive duel against Racing next weekend, San Lorenzo will seek to rehabilitate in the Copa Sudamericana this Wednesday when it receives the Paraguayan October 12 for the third day of Group A.