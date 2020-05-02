Antonio Briseño, current footballer for Chivas de Guadalajara, gave his opinion on the current situation of Argentine football and was encouraged to choose between Boca and River. In addition, the Mexican admitted that he would like to play in the Bombonera.

“I like River and Boca from Argentina, but if I stay with one it is with BocaRiver hit us hard already, ha. I really like (Carlos) Tevez, (Diego) Maradona played there, (Martín) Palermo and his temperament. Boca is the history of world football. Along with River they are on another level. I would like to play in the Bombonera, they say that everything moves, “said the defender, in dialogue with Ignacio Rivarola.

Without going further, Pollo Briseño recalled the 2015 Copa Libertadores final, when he had to face River when he played in Tigres: “First I told you about the group stage. I remember that we were 2 to 0 and we left River out and out of nowhere ended 2 to 2. I remember that Damián Álvarez entered the locker room angry, breaking everything and he said to us: ‘These teams must be killed because they qualify, you run into them later and they screw you‘. We had to kill them and leave them out there. “

“And in the final we were 0 to 0 in the first leg and we said: ‘That’s it, we crowned at the Monumental’ and no, what the fuck … From the moment you arrive with the truck at the stadium, you feel the pressure, as they all win. You feel all the tension. You say: ‘Monumental? Come on, nothing happens. ‘ Oh no… you go on the streets and you feel, “added Briseño.

And in the same vein, he commented: “The same, very alive those of River, I remember that we went out to the field of play and they left us like five minutes there to sing to us. It is something that I had never experienced, if you were a River player there was a way that you didn’t get dressed, if you didn’t feel that in soccer, you didn’t feel anything. I said: ‘No, what is this?’, And that was on the bench. It made me want to enter even me who was from the other team. Not even at the Azteca Stadium did I see everyone sing a song like this at the same time. “

Finally, he launched a controversial criticism of arbitration: “We learned that arbitration was not normal in Alario’s kick to Pizarro. Not because of favoritism for a team, but because of the pressure of the stadium. We were killed by the third, the goal by Funes Mori “, he closed.

