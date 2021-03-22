Boca Franco Rojo, Marcos’s brother, uploaded a photo with Carlos Auzqui’s shirt, author of a goal in the defeat against Talleres

The Boca fans ended up very angry after what was the defeat of their team against Talleres de Córdoba for the sixth date of the Super League Cup.









After thrashing Vélez as a visitor and drawing against River giving a good image, Miguel Ángel Russo’s team fell back several steps losing at home and is still out of the positions that qualify for the final phase of the tournament.

Xeneize had partially tied shortly before the end with a goal against, but Valoyes had a great goal up his sleeve to make the final 2-1.

The one who had opened the scoring at the beginning of the game was Carlos Auzqui, with a past in Núñez, who screamed the goal with all his might.

In addition, it was Rodrigo Mora who later revealed that the celebration simulating a submachine gun was a dedication for him.

For this reason, the fans did not like that Franco Rojo, Marcos’s brother, who entered at 58 ‘instead of Carlos Izquierdoz, uploads a story with the attacker’s shirt.

“Thanks you evil dog. You are crack”, put the defender’s relative in an Instagram story. Maybe it wasn’t the time …