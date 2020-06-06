This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the landing of Marcelo Gallardo as technical director of River. Since then, he has won the recognition of all and will even have a statue next to that of Angel Labruna, another who left his strong mark on the history of the Núñez club.

Omar Labruna, his son, spoke about it. “I was one of the first, and I don’t know if the first, to say that to the statue of Marcelo a little place had to be made next to my old man’s. The tributes must be done in life. The identification that it has with the fan, the style and the forms speak of its capacity. He achieved an important place in River and what better thing to have a recognition next to the old man, “he said.

In addition, he told what things he sees similar between the two. “That the teams of both go out or went out to play with a barbaric conviction. For the rival to beat them, he has to play for 10 points. This River He plays with the conviction and security that his coach transmits to him. And that happened with my old man. Any player from that time you ask will say that he gave them a lot of confidence. Another of the similarities is that they always highlight their own, “he said.

While talking about the possibility of Argentina Selection. “My dad always said, ‘I am already addressing the Selection, What is it River Plate‘. Because he had 100% identification. Now everyone says that Marcelo he has to go, but I think that for him the National Team is River. You have a pleasure and a pleasure to be in the bank of River! I do not know if in a short time it will go, I see it in River. He is very happy, “he added in the interview with Olé.

Finally, he launched a chicane to Mouth, the classic rival, since, according to him, it is his fans who want to see Gallant directing Argentina. “It comes from the fan of Mouth: can’t wait for the time Gallant go away, be the technician of the Selection. Have no doubts about that, ha “, he completed.