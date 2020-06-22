Mouth made it clear that, for the next semester, the priority was to finalize the renewal of the Carlos Tevez to then go to the charge for the other renovations and for the hiring of Mauritius Islandwho was freed from Fenerbahce (Turkey).

Carlos Tevez and your representative already have the renewal contract in their hands. Boca expects, in these days, the positive response of the captain to continue with the rest of the negotiations: Island, Franco Soldano and Mauro Zárate.

President Jorge Amor Ameal and the soccer council made the decision, for his career and for being the idol of the club, which You look remain the highest paid player on campus.

« We want to You look stay, say goodbye at the club and what happened to Roman« he had declared Ameal one month ago. The great longing for Mouth is that the « Apache » can retire at the club as no member of the football council could do.