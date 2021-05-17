Boca eliminates River on penalties

05/17/2021 at 2:20 AM CEST

Efe

Boca Juniors advanced to the semifinal of the Professional League Cup this Sunday by beating a River Plate decimated in its squad by covid-19, 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out, and after drawing 1-1 in regulation time in the Argentine Superclásico.

The party had everything. A goal by Carlos Tévez poorly validated by referee Facundo Tello in the 10th minute, an outstanding debut by River Plate goalkeeper Alan Díaz, 21, and a ‘Millionaire’ who struggled despite having 15 players with covid-19.

Marcelo Gallardo’s team appeared at La Bombonera with an alternate roster: Alan Díaz on the porch; Gonzalo Montiel, Jonatan Maidana, David Martínez, Fabrizio Angileri; Milton Casco, Enzo Pérez, Leonardo Ponzio, Jorge Carrascal; Julián Álvarez and Agustín Fontana.

Mentras that Boca played with its owner: Agustín Rossi; Julio Buffarini, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Agustín Almendra; Cristian Pavón, Carlos Tevez and Sebastián Villa.

And the debut of goalkeeper Díaz was one of the highlights of the Superclásico, since the goalkeeper became the 37th youth who makes his debut in the ‘Doll’ cycle, with the exception that he was the first to make his debut in a game against Boca Juniors.

In the first stage Boca went with everything, but River held on until in minute 10 Tevez scored his 50th goal with Boca at La Bombonera.

The annotation was overshadowed by a foul that ‘el Apache’ committed to Jonatan Maidana and that the referee Facundo Tello did not sanction despite facing the two players.

So they went to rest, with a Boca looking to expand the score and a River that stood well behind and in which Díaz stood out when the defense could not stop the offensive ‘Xeneize’.

With that same attitude, the two teams took to the field for the second half and Diaz shone there when he saved three balls that looked like a goal in the 51st, 65th and 85th minutes, all coming from Tevez’s feet. In the middle of the period, River began to attack Russo’s men with more hunger and in a precise center Julián Álvarez scored the equalizer with a header.

With 1-1 came the shots from the penalty spot to meet the qualifier for the semifinal of the Argentine Cup. They scored for Boca, Tevez, Villa, Iquierdoz and Buffarini. Cardona failed.

For River they converted Montiel and Álvarez and wasted Ponzio and Angileri. With the 4-2 in the penalty shootout, Boca will play the semifinal against Racing and for the other Independiente key it will play against Colón, both games will be played at the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium.