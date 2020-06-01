Boca Juniors – El Grafico Sports Archive | El Grafico / .
Oscar Córdoba, a former Colombian goalkeeper who marked an era under the three sticks of Boca Juniors, broke the silence and was encouraged to compare the team that joined Carlos Bianchi before the current River of Marcelo Gallardo.
“River plays Boca differently. We were more precise and we beat great rivals. River has other characteristics. But we were champions of the world. River was it? “, Cordoba retorted forcefully before the typical question about what historical ensemble would prevail in a hand-to-hand match.
Oscar Córdoba, hand in hand with Infobae: “Boca de Bianchi was world champion, was this River it?” | By Julián Mozo https://t.co/ep8HHMTGx2
– infobae (@infobae) June 1, 2020
Faced with the negative response from the Infobae journalist, the 50-year-old man who won two Copa Libertadores and one Intercontinental with the “Xeneize” was blunt: “Then you can’t start comparing yourself yet”, Shooting.
This message was left by Óscar Córdoba to all the River fans. pic.twitter.com/0Ecw5tIR6F
– Boca Juniors Ecuador (@BocajrsEcuador) May 10, 2020
Although in 2001 he won one of the two Libertadores with Boca and conquered the Copa América with Colombia without receiving a single goal, the born in Cali chose 2000 as his best year:
“We were champions of the Libertadores and the Intercontinental. I could get the thorn out of having lost the final against River in 1996 and I ended up being a figure in the final, tackling two penalties. It was another level”, assured the then goalkeeper, considered one of the best in the history of the blue and gold team.
Finally, Córdoba was encouraged to choose a current goalkeeper with whom he feels identified, beyond having different characteristics because the participation of “1” has evolved quite a bit: “I stay with Ter Stegen, the Barsa goalkeeper. Neither better nor worse than others, different”, culminated.