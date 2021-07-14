Boca and Atlético Mineiro tie in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16

07/14/2021 at 4:26 AM CEST

. / Buenos Aires

Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro they played an even and emotionless game this Tuesday in Buenos Aires that ended matched without goals in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. In the first meeting of Xeneize after the retirement of its last idol, Carlos Tevez, Boca Juniors failed to overcome the visitors in the mythical Bombonera. At 35 minutes the Colombian referee Andrés Rojas annulled a goal that he had sanctioned in favor of the locals after consulting the VAR (video arbitration system) and sanctioning a previous foul.

Neither team managed to prevail and the game was played mainly in the center of the field. Both Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro appealed to rough play to stop rival advances. When they had the ball, neither the Argentines nor the Brazilians managed to create clear scoring situations during the first hour of the game.

At 35 minutes, Marcelo Weigandt overflowed on the right wing and sent a cross that, after a series of headshots, Diego González converted into a goal. However, the referee reviewed the play with the VAR and annulled the goal by sanctioning a previous infraction by Xeneize striker Norberto Briasco.

‘El Pulpo’ González was close to converting into one of the last plays of the first half, but his header was deflected by goalkeeper Éverson. Atlético Mineiro had greater possession of the ball in the first 45 minutes, but was unable to take advantage of it.

When the second half began, Boca found in the right zone of his attack, with the Colombian midfielder Sebastián Villa and the winger Weigandt, the formula to disturb the visitors. However, center forward Briasco was unable to transform the crosses into goals. For its part, the Brazilian team bet on the creativity of midfielder Ignacio Fernández, who failed to assist Hulk.

Both coaches moved the bench, but the new interpreters respected the script of the previous ones and could not stand out either. Brazilian defender Réver left the field fifteen minutes from time with a strong blow to his left arm.

In the last minutes Boca Juniors cornered the Brazilians driven by Cristian Pavón’s left overrun, but without finding success.

The return match will be on July 20 and the winner of this key will face an Argentine rival in the quarterfinals: River Plate or Argentinos Juniors.