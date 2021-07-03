Bobby Portis, the rising star of some needy Bucks

Milwaukee bucks This coming morning has its first opportunity to close the tie of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The franchise directed by Mike Budenholzer arrives in Georgia to face some Atlanta Hawks, who will play without Trae Young if there are no surprises, which they beat 3-2 on aggregate.

Like the Hawks, Milwaukee will not be able to count, in principle, on its star Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose current situation is ‘questionable’ for Game 6. Regarding this, the Bucks themselves are not too worried, since they have the presence from Bobby portis as a replacement for the Greek, the rising star who could give them a pass to the NBA Finals.

Already in Game 5, where the Milwaukee Bucks made it 3-2 after a great collective performance, Portis was key to the development of the victory with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in almost 36 minutes on the track, in his first career start in a playoff game.

Portis himself assures that he is also prepared to face the following challenge, and that he has the full support of his teammates and the Bucks coaching staff: “I think I am in one of my best moments, and I give him credit for that. to my teammates and coaches. They have trusted me at all times. I have never stopped working because I knew my time would come. “

Little experience in post season

The merit of Bobby Portis’ performance with these Milwaukee Bucks is even greater if one takes into account that the player, since he arrived in the NBA in the 2015 Draft, had only played one edition of the Playoffs. Portis played six meetings with the Chicago Bulls in the 2017 playoffs, averaging 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.