Bobby Portis: “I was depressed, coming here is the best thing that has happened to me in my life”

Along with Pat Connaughton, Bobby portis he has been the backup used by Mike Budenholzer in the NBA Finals to beat the Phoenix Suns. The controversial player, who has played at a high level and finished with 16 points in the sixth game, was excited after the ring won with Milwaukee Bucks:

“This is everything to me. Before being traded to the Bucks I was at home working really depressed, totally sunk. Thanks to this I have found peace again, peace in my life. Coming here has been the best thing that has happened to me in life”.