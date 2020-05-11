WWE Money In The Bank: Bobby Lashley beats R-Truth

Wrestling Planet | WWE Money In The Bank: Bobby Lashley beats R-Truth

MVP was originally slated for combat, but Bobby Lashley sent him to rest.

MVP vs R-Truth

Before the match begins, R-Truth and MVP begin to discuss how the ball is thrown. Bobby Lashley appears and tells MVP that he can take the night off and that he will fight R-Truth.

The bell rings and the fight begins, Bobby Lashley sends R-Truth against the cornerback and gives him an avalanche. Lashley grabs Truth and sends him to the opposite cornerback. Truth tries to advance against his rival but he catches him to apply a Spinebuster. Bobby tries to make a suplex but Truth escapes. However, Lashley reverses his rival and gives him a Spear to be the winner of the match.

That’s what @fightbobby does. Another DOMINANT victory at #MITB. pic.twitter.com/zNMSSlKtyB – WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020

RESULT: Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth in WWE Money In The Bank.

Billboard

Money in the Bank Ladder Match Male: AJ Styles vs Aleister Black vs Rey Mysterio vs Daniel Bryan vs Baron Corbin vs Otis

Money in the Bank Ladder Match Women: Asuka vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Carmella vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs Tamina

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.