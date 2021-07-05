Boba Fett’s book will be a braver series

Actor Brendan Wayne, grandson of the legendary John Wayne, talked about what to expect from The Mandalorian’s spi-off series, The Boba Fett Book

The Star Wars universe continues to expand in incredible ways, particularly through new series produced for Disney +. Among them are Star Wars: The Boba Fett Book, a live-action series that emerges from the end of The Mandalorian season two, and the series is expected to provide more details on the life of Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) and, according to someone close to both series, it will bring a new change of tone. As stuntman and understudy Brendan Wayne recently explained on the Star Wars Sessions podcast, Boba Fett’s book will show the “true” nature of the iconic bounty hunter, particularly the idea that he is “quite a killer, not a filler.”

“I think that’s what we as an audience think we’ll get out of the Book of Boba Fett,” Wayne explained. “Much more of that kind of feeling. He becomes even braver than Mando. I feel like he doesn’t have a choice because he really was a different kind of character. “

You can listen to the full interview below

Brendan’s comments echo the comments made by the actress who plays Fennec Shand, Ming-Na Wen, who spoke of the differences of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalarian.

“There will probably be some similarities,” Wen joked. “Tonally, you know, Mando is much lonelier except for his relationship with Grogu, so the dynamic is that now there is a team made up of Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the series. Yes, that’s about all I can say. “

The Boba Fett Book is expected to hit Disney + this coming Christmas.