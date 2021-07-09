Boba Fett hunted by the empire in Star Wars?

Marvel has revealed new cover variants for the Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters event created by David Nakayama featuring wanted posters of Boba Fett, Han Solo and other iconic characters from the franchise.

Star Wars has featured Boba Fett as the protagonist of War of the Bounty Hunters and now, the Empire has put up wanted posters for the notorious bounty hunter. The most wanted and loved characters in the galaxy are the focus of new variant covers. These runaways finally see their names out in the open, although not in the way they would like.

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters is a comic book crossover event that follows the hunt and capture of Han Solo’s carbonite-frozen body. Boba Fett completed this infamous bounty for Jabba the Hutt, but there is more to the story. Han’s body has been stolen by the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate and put up for auction. It seems like everyone in the galaxy is after the smuggler, for numerous reasons.

On Twitter, Marvel shared new covers for the Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters crossover event. These covers were created by artist David Nakayama, whose recent work includes the variant covers for the Extreme Carnage event and the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala. The backstory paired with each variant has yet to be revealed, although some have more likely pairings than others (Doctor Aphra # 13 will likely have the cover of Doctor Aphra as a variant). Each variant takes a Star Wars character who is active in this event and places him as the focus of a wanted poster placed by the Empire, though only Joba Fett’s is detailed with a full reason for being wanted.

Jango Fett also has a cover

Han Solo, Boba Fett, Jango, Qi’ra, Dr. Aphra, and Beilert Valance are wanted “for crimes against the Empire.” The biggest outlier on these covers is Jango, who is being sought after the events that occurred in War of the Bounty Hunters: Alpha No. 1. Nakayama’s work on these covers is impressive and really highlights the seriousness of their crimes. characters. In addition to the main characters on each poster, these covers include passersby like Leia, IG-88, Doctor Aphra, stormtroopers, Zuckuss, and 4-LOM.

These covers will go along with Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters No. 3, Star Wars No. 16, War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss No. 1, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra No. 13, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters No. 15, and Star Wars: Darth Vader No. 15. The covers are impressive, with the posters sandwiched between the background and foreground details. These posters are gigantic and if this is really how the Empire advertises its most wanted fugitives, it’s no wonder so many people are searching for Han Solo.

These covers make it easy to understand how knowledge of him, and others, could be spread quickly and efficiently. You don’t even need a close look to have the information you need to identify a target. Fans can read about these fugitive hunts, which include bounty hunters like Beilert Valance and Boba Fett, and collect these Star Wars variant covers when they are released in the USA alongside the War of the Bounty Hunters comics during August 2021.

You can see the covers below