It has recently been revealed that Boba Fett will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and an interesting Star Wars theory links him to Baby Yoda.

One of the great mysteries of The Mandalorian is the character of Baby Yoda, since we know practically nothing about him. Only that he is a user of force and that the remains of the Empire want to achieve it. In fact, the scientist who examines it is a cloner, that’s why a star wars theory which relates the adorable being to Boba Fett.

The return of the Boba Fett bounty hunter is something fans have been waiting for a long time. It was rumored that they were repairing a movie starring him, but it is a project that never finished starting. But now it will be included in The Mandalorian season two and will be played by Temuera Morrison. Its origin can reveal many important aspects about Baby Yoda.

The theme is about clones.

What do we know about Boba Fett? His first appearance in the saga was in the movie The Empire Strikes Back (1980), he was the bounty hunter who froze Han Solo in carbonite and gave it to Jabba of Hutt. In Return of the Jedi (1983) died when falling into the jaws of a sarlacc. But in a comic it was explained how he managed to survive this. But this Star Wars theory becomes interesting thanks to its origin.

Boba Fett is an exact clone of Jango Fett, a bounty hunter and mercenary who served as the origin of the clone army that was first used by the republic and later sided with the Emperor. These events occurred between Attack of the clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

The most widespread Star Wars theory is that Baby Yoda is a clone and the inclusion of Boba Fett now gives the series to someone knowledgeable about the process. In fact, Baby Yoda’s timeline and age (50 years) confirm that the adorable green being would have been born before the Clone Wars began. If cloning technology and experiments weren’t limited to just creating the clone army, then Baby Yoda might have been an initial success story for the show, meaning it would be a clone of the powerful master Yoda.

The remains of the Empire may need Baby Yoda because it really is the key to being able to clone the Emperor so that he can return in the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). This would explain things that the closing of the trilogy has been left in the air.

