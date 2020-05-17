Bob Watson, an All-Star slugger who became the first black general manager to win a World Series, with the New York Yankees in 1996, died. He was 74 years old.

The Houston Astros, with whom Watson played his first 14 seasons in a baseball career that spanned six decades, announced his passing Thursday night. The team did not provide details, but Watson’s son Keith reported on Twitter that his father died in Houston of kidney disease.

“He was an All-Star on the field of play and a true pioneer outside of it, admired and respected by everyone he played with and worked with,” the Astros said in a statement. “Bob will be missed, but never forgotten.”

Nicknamed “The Bull,” Watson debuted in the Major League Baseball All-Star chart in 1973 and 1975, averaged at-bat over .300 in four seasons, and drove in at least 100 runs in two years batting amidst the order of the. Astros. He was also the one who scored the millionth career in MLB history – on May 4, 1975, against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park.

Commissioner Rob Manfred praised Watson as a “highly accomplished figure” and a “widely respected colleague.” He also highlighted his work with the Baseball Assistance Team, a non-profit organization that provides help to baseball-related people who need it.

“I will always remember the outstanding example Bob set for others,” Manfred said in a statement yesterday.

Watson also played with Boston (1979), the Yankees (1980-82) and the Atlanta Braves (1982-84), ending his career with a .295 batting average, 184 home runs, 989 runs produced and 1,826 runs scored occupying mostly first base and left field. Watson also hit .371 in 17 career postseason games.

