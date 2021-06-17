Bob Pop looks for himself in ‘Lost Fagot’: “The LGTBI community should be a refuge and in many cases it is not”

Bob Pop is a lost fagot. It is not us who say it, but he himself: that is the title of the series in which he debuts as a screenwriter exploring his past and present. The title, the occurrence of Andreu Buenafuente, is not accidental: Besides being gay, Bob Pop has been lost his entire life. With this series he looks for himself.

Six half-hour episodes that will premiere in two batches on TNT (the first of three, this Friday, June 18; the next, the next 25). ‘Lost Maricón’ is an autofiction that mixes comedy and drama, like life itself, and since its premiere at the Malaga Festival it has received excellent reviews that call it the most important Spanish series of the year: Not only is it a brave and honest self-portrait, but it also serves as a generational tale about a Spain that is also lost and it is also the universal story of someone who doesn’t quite fit anywhere.. We spoke to the writer and television personality about his creature.

The series tells very hard things about your own life, but it does so with a friendly and accessible tone. To compensate?

It’s that that’s my own tone. I like to tell very strong things but without grabbing your lapel and saying “you’ll see how strong this is going to come now.” I wanted the series to be welcoming, that at all times you feel accompanied by me and that you feel that I am shaking your hand, that I am not going to let you loose or fall. And that’s okay, we’re going to go through heavy things, but don’t worry because you’re in a safe space. It seemed important to the viewer: we are already managing too much uncertainty in our lives for fiction to push us into abysses that we do not have to suffer.

In promoting the series, Carlos González and Gabriel Sánchez, the actors who play your younger versions, have talked about their own experiences as homosexuals. Was it important that they were to play this role?

I didn’t ask him. Then we got the two “ladybugs”, but at first it was not in the requirements.

Were you looking for them to look like you?

I wanted his look to remind me of mine, that was the important thing. And they both had a look that I want to think I still have. A certain naivety, a certain illusion.

How did you feel seeing yourself in them?

They have made me feel very good, improved. I wish I had had the intelligence of Gabriel when he was playing me at fourteen or fifteen, and the strength of Carlos. I’m really lucky that my two alter egos have been so much better than me.

In the series the search for identity is important. The main character uses false names in anonymous sex, perhaps as a breastplate; and then he finds in the pseudonym Bob Pop an expression window.

I agree, but there is actually a relationship between the two things. That breastplate also has to do with inventing someone you are not to see if that is how you love yourself more or better. And Bob Pop is a character that gives me some security because I’m not quite me. Both are forms of acceptance seeking, in one way or another. Not carrying the burden of your real name and surname all the time gives you some freedom.

When you signed the series, did you think about presenting it as Roberto Enríquez, or are you Bob Pop forever?

I am Bob Pop forever, Bob Pop and Roberto have merged. And also Bob Pop is easier, it fits better in the places, and visually it is more beautiful because they are two palindromes. So it is already the brand.

Another very interesting thing about ‘Lost Fagot’ is that you put your teachers in the foreground: whether they are the books you’ve read, the music you’ve listened to, the movies you’ve seen … or directly the people, with that scene in which are Pedro Almodóvar, Buenafuente and Berto Romero.

It is that for me it is very important to recognize the teachers, from Belén Gopegui to Almodóvar, I think I would be ungrateful and mean if I didn’t. I would not be who I am without all of them.

In the film you show how important it was for you to see ‘What have I done to deserve this?’ In the cinema, and then you talk to Almodóvar in another episode. Isn’t it surreal?

The most incredible thing is that this is reality. I would never have dared to write it as fiction. There are things in my life that I would never have dared to fictionalize because it would have seemed freaked out. And suddenly life has given me moments that far exceed my imagination, not even in my best dreams.

There are many novel narrative proposals in ‘Lost Fagot’, such as hiding your father’s face, played by Carlos Bardem. Are they very fresh ideas that you bring as a debuting scriptwriter who comes from literature?

Yes, but notice that it is a mixture: because I come from literature but also from TV. And on TV, after working for so many years alongside Andreu, I have learned that there are certain things that are told with images. It is not enough to write dialogues of people talking all the time, the image is very narrative.

In the series there are two coming out of the closet: first as a homosexual and then as a multiple sclerosis patient, in a devastating scene with Alba Flores.

And more than two, because the series means my coming out of the closet in a wheelchair. In the end, we do a lot of coming out of the closet in life, and many times we don’t even do them voluntarily. See you there, and once the door is open, we leave. And we put the best smile.

Chueca, the false promised land

One of the most valuable and painful lessons of the first chapter is that there are homosexuals who, upon entering that “oasis” that is Chueca, the scene of the environment, the saunas, the cruising … they meet with more rejection and violence, just of what they were escaping.

It is terrible to have high expectations. I lived it like this: I thought that Chueca was going to be the promised land and it turned out that it wasn’t, that it was also out of place there. And I think it is important that we assume that the place does not have so much to do with the paradises that we ride on our heads, but with the people around us, who are the ones that make up our promised land. And there they do have to see affections. Hopefully the LGTBI community would do a good job to become a refuge for many people, which in many cases has not been.

It is being seen with ‘Drag Race Spain’, but I do not want to leave the subject …

Oh, there is a lot of iron there. The tweets and the harassment of Arantxa Castilla La Mancha, which is my favorite, I have to say … They seem terrible to me.

TNT directly offered you to do a series about your life. After the phenomenon of ‘Veneno’ last year and hits like ‘#Luimelia’, it seems that there is a certain tendency to tell LGTBI stories, although perhaps relegated to streaming and cable. Is the objective for them to reach beyond the niche of the LGTBI public?

Yes, we believe that the more people enter the party, the better. It is not a series written for the LGTBI public, of course there will be winks and shared codes, but I think it is a series for many people because it talks about all of us. I think that with the process of hostility and acceptance of my character a fat girl can also be identified, or a red-haired boy with separated teeth … in the end it has to do with the difference. And we all start from a difference, which has been made more or less notice to us at times. I think my series is more about being lost than being a queer, being a queer is very important because it is looking for oneself from a starting point of concealment and dissimulation, so as not to suffer ridicule and rejection, but above all it has to do with loss. and the search for oneself. And it is a universal theme.

A very important part of the series is its music. There are a lot of hits … did you get all the ones you wanted?

I’ve got everything I wanted except a Madonna song, but because she doesn’t sell her rights to Spain.

Oh my God.

I did not know, but how unfriendly.

I love Christina Rosenvinge, and the series ends with a song of hers that is original, right?

It is original. I wanted Christina to be there, and she did a beautiful process. He read all my books, came home, we talked, we had dinner together … and he gave me a wonderful song. Every time I listen to it … And it’s a lovely ending to the series.

At the end of the six episodes I was left wanting more. Would you do more seasons?

What the industry says. For my part I am delighted that there are no more and that it is a closed work, because I am very happy, and I am also delighted to be able to explore more seasons. Everything is going to make me happy.