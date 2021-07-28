Bob Odenkirk’s health is concerned

Bob Odenkirk fans are concerned about his health. The actor passed out on the set of Better Call Saul and had to be hospitalized.

Bob Odenkirk is currently working on Better Call Saul, the famous Breaking Bad spin-off that focuses on the origins of Saul Goodman. The series is filming its sixth and final season, which does not yet have a release date. Last night, the actor made headlines after collapsing on set and being quickly hospitalized.

The actor, who is currently 58 years old, fainted while filming the sixth season of Better Call Saul in New Mexico. This was reported by the Variety medium, after TMZ said that this happened in Los Angeles. Apparently, the interpreter collapsed in an unexpected way, completely worrying the work team.

After fainting, the team decided to rush Bob Odenkirk to the hospital. According to reports, the actor is still hospitalized and is recovering after the incident. However, the reason why it collapsed was not disclosed.

Near the end

As Bob Odenkirk recovers, Better Call Saul is preparing to say goodbye to his fans. The Breaking Bad spin-off managed to become one of the most acclaimed series and, after five seasons on the air, it has decided to say goodbye with a sixth installment. This season will have a total of 13 episodes, where we will see what will happen with Saul Goodman.

Bob Odenkirk was nominated four times for Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman. At the moment, it is unknown when the new Better Call Saul episodes will premiere. Due to the pandemic, the season began filming much later and for this reason, the release of its latest installment was delayed. As they are still filming the series, it is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.