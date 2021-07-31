Bob Odenkirk, star of ‘Breaking Bad’, publishes his first message after collapsing in the middle of filming in New Mexico

American actor Bob Odenkirk published his first message on Friday after fainting three days ago during the filming of the series ‘Better Call Saul’, in New Mexico.

Odenkirk, famous for his role as lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad,” reported that he had a “minor heart attack” last Tuesday, but that he got by without needing surgery thanks to the care he received.

“Hello. It’s Bob. Thanks to my family and friends who have accompanied me this week. And for the wave of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It is overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means a lot, “Odenkirk said on his Twitter account.

The 58-year-old actor thanked the medical team that treated him, with special mention to Rosa Estrada, because “they knew how to fix the blockage” without the need for surgery.

“I’m going to take a break to recover, but I’ll be back soon,” he said.

Source: RT