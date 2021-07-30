Bob Odenkirk “is stable” after collapsing on set of Better Call Saul – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

On Tuesday, reports came in that Bob Odenkirk had to be rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul. The acclaimed AMC series was filming its sixth and final season – which began in March of this year – when the actor suddenly collapsed and fell to the ground in a location in New Mexico. His condition was not disclosed until past noon yesterday, and fortunately it is stable.

Nate Odenkirk, son of Better Call Saul’s star, even claimed “he’ll be fine” on social media.

Representatives for Bob Odenkirk confirmed to Deadline that the mishap was due to “an incident involving the heart.” However, it seems that the 58-year-old actor is coming out ahead in his recovery, with the support of his family and medical team.

“We can confirm that Bob is stable after experiencing a heart-related incident,” dictates the statement shared with the outlet. “He and his family would like to express their gratitude for the amazing doctors and nurses who care for him, as well as the cast, crew and producers who have stood by him. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of good wishes and asking [respeto a su] privacy right now while Bob works on his recovery.

Bob Odenkirk comes from starring in Nobody, an action comedy where we see him kick the butt of thugs and bullies; a very different role than the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman we met on the acclaimed series Breaking Bad. Here Odenkirk shared credits with Emmy winners Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who this week dedicated a few words to his colleague and friend, after the report of his medical situation.

«Today I woke up with news that has left me anxious all morning. My friend Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul last night. He is in the Albuquerque hospital and receives the medical attention he needs, ”Cranston wrote on social media last Wednesday. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send him positive thoughts and prayers. Thanks”.

The upcoming sixth season of Better Call Saul – a prequel series to Breaking Bad – will consist of 13 episodes, which are scheduled to premiere in 2022. For his portrayal of Saul Goodman, Bob Odenkirk has been nominated for an Emmy four times, without having won any chance. He heads an impeccable cast of Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Source: CinePremiere