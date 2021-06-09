Bob Odenkirk declares that the public will forget Breaking Bad in a few years – Tomatazos

Bob Odenkirk has been crowned one of the most recognized veteran actors of recent years thanks to his appearance not only in Breaking Bad – 100%, also in Better Call Saul – 100%, a program that follows in Goodman’s footsteps in a previous time. The 58-year-old actor and comedian recently interviewed The Guardian and shares some words that might drive Breaking Bad’s most loyal fans (or not): he has a suspicion that the series created by Vince Gilligan won’t be able to. to stand the test of time. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Breaking bad It premiered in 2008 and it didn’t take long for critics and viewers to make it a favorite on the small screen. The story of Walter White and company managed to impress viewers in a different way with the arrival of each season. The metastasis of the protagonist, not only physical, but also mental, was developed in a superb way, an interesting arc that few characters can boast today. But it seems that for Bob odenkirk the series will be forgotten as time goes by.

I am aware of how fast pop culture moves these days. A lot of the things I’ve done on a cult level will be forgotten in no time. Things like Mr. Show that I’m very proud of, even the things I wrote on Saturday Night Live, are very close to being completely forgotten. The truth is, even a show like Breaking Bad, in a few years I’ll probably have to remind people of what it is.

The fifth season of Breaking bad It was not the final conclusion, because in 2019 it reached the Netflix platform El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – 93%, a tape that tells the days of Jesse Pinkman after the death of Walter. The installment had mostly positive reviews and was a familiar return to the series’ most loyal fans. But that fiction found the perfect spin-off with Bob odenkirk, who through Better call saul tells us the days of the famous lawyer before meeting Walter White. It cannot be denied that the reception of Saul’s series has been impressive and, for many, better than its predecessor.

Few thought of a continuation for Breaking badBut when El Camino was announced in 2019 everyone was stunned. However, the nostalgia to return to the world of the mythical series was stronger and Netflix soon brought together several of the actors who were left alive in the last season, shaping a memorable adventure. But even though we left Jesse Pinkman behind, Saul Goodman still has a few things to offer.

The most recent project of Bob odenkirk on the big screen is Nobody – 88%, a film that tells the story of Hutch Mansell, an underrated and overlooked father and husband. When two burglars break into his suburban home one night, Hutch refuses to defend himself or his family, hoping to avoid serious violence. The aftermath of the incident matches Hutch’s latent rage, triggering latent instincts and propelling him down a brutal path that will reveal dark secrets and deadly abilities.

Meanwhile, fans of Bob still waiting for the sixth season of Better call saul, which will hit the small screen in early 2022 and will have a total of 13 chapters. This new block will represent the end of the series after its start in 2015.

