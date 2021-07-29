Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’) is stable after suffering “a heart related incident”

Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’. The accident, which occurred on Tuesday, July 27, resulted in the actor being hospitalized and has been receiving medical attention since then. Nothing else was known about his state of health so far, that your team has decided to release a statement.

Responding to signs of affection From colleagues and fans alike, Odenkirk representatives say they can “confirm that Bob is stable after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express their gratitude for the amazing doctors and nurses who care for him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who stand by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the effusion with which they have sent good wishes., and ask for your privacy right now while Bob worries about recovering. “

Lots of love

Bryan Cranston, who coincided with Odenkirk in Breaking Bad He was one of the first to show his support for the interpreter and ask the fans to send him their strength. “He is at the Albuquerque hospital, where he is receiving the medical care he needs. Please take a moment out of your day to think about him, send him positive thoughts and pray for him, thank youAlso Aaron Paul, co-star of the aforementioned mother series the spin-off in which Odenkirk was working, he wanted to make his concern public with a simple “I love you friend”.