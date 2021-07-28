Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’) has been hospitalized after collapsing on set

After suffering a collapse on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’, Bob Odenkirk has had to be hospitalized. Several North American media, including Variety, pick up this bad news about the 58-year-old actor whose health problem has not been revealed. What is known is that Odenkirk He was rushed to the hospital this Tuesday, July 27, after collapsing on set from the hit AMC series.

Currently said spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad’, is immersed in the development of its sixth and final season, why Odenkirk was working in New Mexico. It was during one of those production days when he collapsed, to which his colleagues reacted by immediately calling an ambulance. The interpreter is still receiving medical attention.

‘Better Call Saul’

Odenkirk plays the protagonist of ‘Better Call Saul’, a series that is already concentrating on closing its trajectory. This actor plays the fraud lawyer Saul Goodman, a character we met in the mother series, ‘Breaking Bad’, in which he shared the limelight with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul or Anna Gunn. In this proposal that arose from that acclaimed series, the story is structured around the transformation of the character of doubtful ilk and criminal tendencies Jimmy McGill, on the powerful criminal defense attorney we know as Saul.