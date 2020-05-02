The Belgium soccer coach, the Spanish Roberto Martínez, will continue in that position for two more years, until after the Qatar World Cup that will be played in late 2022, several Belgian media reported on Saturday.

According to newspapers such as “Le Soir” and “Het Laatste Nieuws”, Martínez and the Belgian federation have reached an agreement to extend the coach for two years, Although the lawyers of both parties are polishing the legal details of the contract, whose signature will depend on the evolution of the health situation caused by the coronavirus.

The Belgian news agency indicated that the Belgian federation ruled out commenting on the news and said it will report when the Spaniard’s contract has been signed, which has not yet happened. Anyway, a source close to the negotiations assured the newspaper “Het Laatste Nieuws” that “without an administrative catastrophe”, Martínez will continue as Belgian coach until the end of the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

In February, the coach had already stated that he would continue to lead the “Red Devils” when his contract ends this year. Martínez led Belgium to a historic third place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

