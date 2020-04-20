The manuscript of Bob Dylan’s 1960s classic “The Times They Are A-Changin” went on sale for $ 2.2 million, which could set a world record for a rock song.

Gary Zimet, owner of the Los Angeles Moments in Time company, which specializes in autographs, photos and historical documents, said on Sunday that the one-page sheet of the lyrics, written in a notebook and exchanged and scribbled, was originally from Dylan’s current agent, Jeff Rosen, and is now being sold by an anonymous private collector.

“It is not an auction. It is a private sale. First come, first take,” Zimet told ..

Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for “Like a Rolling Stone” reached a world record of $ 2 million when it was sold at auction by Sotheby’s in New York in 2014.

“The Times They Are A-Changin ‘”, written by Dylan in 1963 and released on the 1964 album of the same name, is considered one of the most iconic protest songs of the 1960s.

Zimet said he is also selling the lyrics to two other Dylan songs – the 1965 track “Subterranean Homesick Blues” for $ 1.2 million and the 1969 ballad “Lay Lady Lay” for $ 650,000.

