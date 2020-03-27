Music is something that fills us, gives us hope in moments as dark as those we are going through. Thanks to the creators of these beautiful melodies we have found peace and calm to face what lies ahead. 2020 is undoubtedly giving us several surprises – some not so pleasant – but Others like this we welcome with open arms, because after almost three years without hearing anything new from Bob Dylan he is back and through the big door.

For years, Dylan fans have asked themselves a very specific question, What is the longest song in the legendary musician’s career? The answer back then was “Highlands,” a track from the 1997 album Time Out of Mind that lasted 16 minutes and 31 seconds, but 23 years later the musician surpasses himself with a new song he released a few hours ago called “Murder Most Foul”, as it lasts almost 17 minutes and is full of pure nostalgia.

Is about a song composed by the singer of “Mr. Tambourine Man ”for the recording sessions of their 2012 album, Tempest. On a musical level it is based on a piano and some very subtle string arrangements accompanying Bob Dylan’s distinctive and distinctive raspy voice. Throughout the song, the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature shows us why the Swedish Academy gave him this recognition despite the thousands of retractors around the world.

In the 17 minutes, Dylan describes us and gives his own detailed insight of a rather particular event in the history of the United States, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. In his peculiar way, the musician remembers some events around this event such as the arrival of the Beatles in America, the popularity of characters such as Marilyn Monroe, Nat King Cole, Carl Wilson and more. It’s Bob Dylan in its purest form.

In a statement shared by Dylan himself on his social networks, He said that he had decided to release “Muder Most Foul” for all his fans in the world, inviting them to take the corresponding measures to the situation we live in: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years. This is an unpublished song that we recorded a while ago and that may be interesting for you. Stay safe, stay tuned and may God be with you. ”

Without further ado, stop what you are doing and Listen to Bob Dylan’s 17 minutes singing “Murder Most Foul” below: