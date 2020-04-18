A few weeks ago, Bob Dylan surprised us all with the release of a new song., which meant his return to the more “formal” composition after Tempest 2012, although his last album was in 2017 under the name of Triplicate.

“Murder Most Foul” came out in mid-March and now it surprises us again with the release of “I Contain Multitudes” that leaves behind that poetic reference to Walt Whitman and becomes a soft ballad.

It would be a mistake to think that this new Dylan music is more personal, because it has always been that way. But now it is different and “I Contain Multitudes” is proof that it is in a very different space and time unlike other decades of music production.

“I paint landscape, I paint nudes. I contain multitudes… I’m a man of contradictions, I’m a man of many moods “, Dylan sings, or rather recites. According to Rolling Stone, he keeps a style very attached to the Tin Pan Alley (This group of New York producers of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries) who played more with a poetic style of popular music).

This song becomes more interesting in terms of all the direct references that it takes from music, literature and even cinema. Talk about David Bowie, Edgar Allan Poe, William Blake, Indiana Jones, Anne Frank, and even an Irish poet named Anthony Raftery.

These two songs have exploited the also historical references of the United States. This first song by Dylan, “Murder Most Foul,” lasts a long 16 minutes (a little longer) and explores the murder of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963., a crime that has been left unfinished in many ways, pointing to different institutions of the United States government as responsible.

With these two songs, Dylan’s voice is heard old, hurt, distant and as if it came from a time we understand little about. But this is Dylan: he is old, he has had too much history and it has not always been good. And these two songs reflect that state of shock of an artist that the best way he has to express that distance is by composing and singing.

Here we leave “I Contain Multitudes” for you to fully enjoy and draw your own conclusions on the latest from one of the most legendary artists of all time: