The legendary Bod Dylan has a titanic career in the music industry that has brought him great success both inside and outside the United States.

Bob Dylan is a living music legend.

In a recent article published by Billboard, the media explains that this singer has managed, since 1960, to permeate each decade with a different album in the top 40 on Billboard 200.

The debut on the Billboard 200 was made by Dylan over 50 years ago with the album « The Freewheelin » which made the list in late 1963.

This new milestone in music was reached by Bob Dylan with the release of his album « Rough and Rowdy Ways », whose debut reached number 2 on the aforementioned list.

Billboard explains in his article the way in which listing 200 is nurtured:

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US. USA according to the multimetric consumption measured in equivalent album units. The units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and broadcast equivalent albums (SEA). The new chart dated July 4 (where Rough and Rowdy Ways leans at number 2) will be published in its entirety on the Billboard website on June 30. ”

The song that has garnered the most attention from fans of Dylan’s latest album is “Murder ost Found”, a 17-minute single that became the first of the singer’s entire career to reach number 1 in a Billboard list.