When nobody expects it and at the most unexpected moment, Bob Dylan surprises many of us with a new composition, the first since 2012!

“Murder Most Foul” is an epic theme about the murder of John F. Kennedy. A cut that is very reminiscent of those that contained their album “Tempest”. Many will throw their hands to their heads for the duration of the song, criticizing it without having reached the end, focusing only on what they do not like and that way they will not perceive the genius of a man who does not need to demonstrate anything, something like what happened with the latest Martin Scorsese movie; “The Irish”. Both things seem to me to be very similar, two geniuses of culture creating a “tour de force” and unleashing their innate, passionate and incorrupt creativity.

It is also logical when talking about JFK, if you don’t only remember the 1991 film directed by Oliver Stone that lasted 190 minutes and revolved around that fateful and historic murder. Long themes in the history of music are for all tastes, they are difficult to create and more difficult to assimilate for most listeners. Except for progressive rock, which for this style is a hallmark of the long duration of his compositions, we have been able to hear how Nick Cave launches himself in a whirlwind of 15 minutes in that “Babe, I’m On Fire” on his album Nocturama , and / or those already legendary moments that many bands offered us in a moment of compositional heroism; who does not remember Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven”, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird”, Guns N ‘Roses “November Rain” and Led Zeppelin’s “Achilles Last Stand”. It is clear that the Dylan theme does not have that addictive component that are the melodies that we are humming mentally for a whole day. Bob has the facility to do them, remember that “Hurricane” of more than 8 minutes. Here with “Murder Most Foul” you don’t feel like composing a tune with an easy and catchy melody, or even adorn it with technical virtuosity; it is simply like a flowing river, transparent and pure with that imperturbable and hypnotic sound. He talks about a character as fascinating as JFK was and the mysteries around his death, mentions the Beatles and Houdini.

To me, the 17 minutes have flown by and a mental balm effect has arisen, a parenthesis between so much information and misinformation about the apocalyptic situation that the world is suffering. It has given me a breath of comforting reminding me that music, MUSIC in capital letters is always with you to give you strength and hope.