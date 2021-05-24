Bob Dylan in four rounds – El Sol de México

The changes… How important are the changes in music, in art and in the whole of life. And Robert Zimmerman knew, knows a lot about that. Not just because he’s composed enough theme-related or inspired hymns, but because of something far more important – he’s driven those changes himself multiple times in history.

It was the early sixties when thousands of young people saw in Mr. Zimmerman – already wearing the alias of Bob Dylan – a new spokesman who championed causes as laudable as the civil rights movements and an open criticism of the war; from that time were songs like “Blowin ‘in thewind” (1963) and “The times they are a-changin'” (1964).

Come writers and critics

who prophesy with their pen

Don’t talk too soon

because the wheel keeps turning

And the loser of now

later will be the winner

Because times are changing

“The times they are a-changin ‘”

On “Blowin ‘in theWind”, Dylan said he wrote the lyrics of the song in just 10 minutes, sitting in a cafe in New York. And yet the theme has inspired poets and activists for decades, because it is a song that allows multiple interpretations, leaving no doubt that things must change … and will change.

First round: Renew the music

It wouldn’t take long for things to get even more interesting. In the middle of that decade, precisely in 1965, a good part of the “rebels” who idolized him were completely astonished when they saw their hero take the stage no longer with the typical acoustic guitars, but with an electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster, which for many represented practically sacrilege.

What those attending that recital – held within the framework of the Newport Folk Festival – had witnessed was the emergence of electrified folk, no more, no less.

At that time, Dylan recorded three albums in a period of just 15 months: BringingItAll Back Home (1965), Highway 61 Revisited (1965) and BlondeonBlonde (1966), which would become not only some of the most important and influential recordings. of the sixties, but of the entire career of the musician and, if you will hurry me, of the music of the 20th century.

The political, social, literary and even philosophical influences from which the musician was learning and reflecting in his work, challenged the conventions of popular music of that time, helping in the process to the growth of the still incipient counterculture.

I will change the way I think

I make myself a different set of rules

I’m going to put my good foot forward

And to stop being influenced by fools.

“Gonna Change My Way Of Thinking”

Round 2: Influence the Greatest Gang in History

Shortly before that episode, in August 1964 Bob Dylan had an encounter with The Beatles that would go beyond the anecdotal. After playing a concert in Queens, New York, the British met the singer at the Delmonico hotel in Manhattan.

The story goes that Dylan and his friend, a reporter named Al Aronowitz, brought marijuana to the Liverpool foursome. Dylan had assumed that The Beatles were already familiar with the drug, but they weren’t. It is said that Ringo Starr was the first to show his inexperience by not passing the joint and smoking it all by himself, while the author of “Like a rollingstone” prepared more cigarettes for the rest of the group, in a meeting that lasted a few hours.

Some time later, Paul McCartney himself would recall that until then, the members of The Beatles had only been men of pure whiskey and Coca-Cola. John Lennon would also recall that after that meeting, they had been smoking marijuana practically from breakfast: “We were well into it and no one could communicate with us, because our eyes were glassy and we were laughing all the time.”

The importance of that meeting is that after trying the herb, the Beatles became hooked on this and other more experimental substances, being inspired to make records, also essential to the history of music, such as RubberSouly Sgt. Pepper’sLonelyHearts Club Band.

So, almost unwittingly, Bob Dylan also helped shape the music of the greatest band of all time.

I sit and daydream, I have plenty of daydreams

Cigarette ashes, there they go on the floor

I’ll be leaving on the weekends, I’ll leave my keys at the door

But why try to change me now?

Why try to change me now?

While his albums were never as groundbreaking as those of the sixties, Dylan would remain active almost permanently, releasing from time to time some equally essential albums, such as BloodontheTracks (1975) which for many meant a return in top form. .

Already in the eighties, he would continue to be active publishing a not inconsiderable number of seven albums, of which the album with which the decade closes stands out: Oh mercy, supported by the production genius Daniel Lanois (Neil Young, Peter Gabriel, U2), from which jewels such as “Everythingisbroken” emerge.

Also from the end of the eighties, the musician began a permanent tour which he called precisely the NeverEnding Tour.

Things have changed

People are crazy and times are strange

I’m locked up tight, I’m out of reach

I used to care but things have changed

“ThingsHaveChanged”

And let’s not even talk about awards. Bob Dylan has them all, or at least all the ones that matter. In addition to the recognition for belonging to the select group of artists who have sold more than 100 million records, at the time when records mattered and people paid money for them.

Round Three: The Rebirth

During the nineties, Bob Dylan continued to publish work, although he could not stand out in a world that was already completely turned towards other sounds, other ideas … and of course, other drugs.

However, in 1997 he managed to publish another highly relevant work: the incredible Time OutofMind -also produced by Daniel Lanois- which immediately became one of the best of his already long discography and which meant a kind of rebirth for his career.

From that time are new hymns like “Coldironsbound”, “Notdarkyet” and the phenomenal “Love sick”. And from that time is also the controversial meeting between Dylan and Pope John Paul II, held in September 1997, within the framework of the 23rd World Eucharistic Congress in Bologna, Italy and in which the musician played some songs in front of his holiness. and in which both greeted each other in front of the astonished gaze of hundreds of people.

Because that is exactly our character: a man who will not always do what he is expected to do. If not what Dylan would do.

Fourth round:

In 2016, Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize for Literature “for creating new poetic expressions within the great tradition of American song.”

And again, as in 1965, half the world was scandalized. Hundreds, thousands of voices criticized the decision, without attending to the premise that genres – musical, literary and of any kind – can expand their limits, and that when they do, they end up enriching themselves.

Like icing on the cake, at the time of that announcement, Mr. Dylan was not answering the phone to those in charge of the Nobel, who wanted to confirm their attendance at the award ceremony … And that’s how he had them – had us – for several weeks, until finally he apologized for answering late and for not being able to attend “due to other commitments.” Genius and figure.

I guess I’ll have to change my plan

I should have realized that there would be another man

I missed that point completely

Until the big business began

“I guess I’ll have to change my plans”

By now, Bob Dylan might just sit back and never play again. And yet, he remains active, publishing works as remarkable as the most recent, Rough and RowdyWays (2020), in which he returns to recover his musical roots, sounding at the same time current, current.

And yes, he also continues to box, as the promoter who brought him to Mexico and who, as part of his activities in the capital of the country, the musician asked him to go to a place of tradition to practice a little, was able to verify in 2008. the Nuevo Jordán gym, the boxing mecca in Mexico, located in the Centro neighborhood.

Everyone knows or has chanted some Dylan tune. And when I say all, I even mean the Catholic families of Latin America who, without knowing it, have chanted for decades the adaptation to Spanish of the classic “Blowing in the wind, which Ricardo Cantalapiedra -seminarian, singer-songwriter and Christian and protestor, communist activist and writer – He did in his version of “Know that you will come” (Know that you will come, know that you will be,

breaking your bread to the poor).

Just to remember how far his music has come. Let’s no longer talk about his influence on popular music. Entire generations of musicians and singers also owe him a lot. From all times and from all musical currents and styles.

It is likely that his fifth assault will also be the last in his history, the one with which he seals his legacy, which for decades has been undeniable.

