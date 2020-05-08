Music since time immemorial has had the gift of telling, in its own way, all the things that happen on a daily basis. Through these melodies we can empathize in feelings and ideas, making the creators true poets of the word, and of course one of them is the great Bob Dylan, who in the middle of the pandemic is back to bring us hope with his songs.

When this whole situation of practically living at home started, the legendary musician released “Murder Most Foul” – the longest song of his entire career – and later released “I Contain Multitudes”.

At that time we thought they were tracks that Dylan had in store and just wanted to share them with the world in these difficult times, but they will actually be part of something much more important.

After almost eight years without publishing an album with new music – since Tempest 2012 has been dedicated to coverear great American artists in his, like Frank Sinatra– Bob Dylan prepares to release Rough and Rowdy Ways, the 39th studio album of his entire career, that certainly nobody saw coming, much less in the midst of a pandemic like the one we are experiencing.

In addition to getting excited about this great announcement, He also shared one more track of this record material called “False Prophet”, which has a vibe from those years where the musician explored rhythms beyond folk.

This song is a true blues-rock number of almost six minutes where through raw guitars that mix with the raspy and honest voice of the last Dylan.

“Another day that does not end, another ship that is leaving, another day of anger, bitterness and doubt”, are some of the phrases with which he opens “False Prophet”, where apparently Bob Dylan pays tribute to the great pioneers of electric blues like Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon or John Lee Hooker.

It feels like a tribute to those who laid the foundations for what we would later know as rock and roll. Although Dylan makes a couple of interesting reflections, perhaps the most important is when he says: “I am not a false prophet, I only know what I know”, as if wanting make it clear to everyone that he’s just a man playing his songs, one more human being.

Rough and Rowdy Ways will feature 10 songs and will be available on digital platforms and physical format on June 19.

But as the day comes to hear the new from one of the most important voices in music history, We leave them below with “False Prophet”, the most recent single from this album:

