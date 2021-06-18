Bob Arum wants three minutes in the women’s rounds

Bob arum, a Top Rank promoter, is trying to get the women to fight at three minutes per round. “The third minute of the rounds is usually the most exciting”Arum specified.

“We have to pressure the commissions to allow women to fight three-minute assaults. There is no real reason why it shouldn’t be done ”, added.

Seniesa Estrada and Marlen Esparza already fought three minutes away for a World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight title that was approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Many boxers are in favor, but it will have to be the Medical Committees of the Organisms that decide in the last instance.