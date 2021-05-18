Bob Arum reveals possible venue and date for Wilder vs. Fury rematch

It seems that the team of Tyson fury if he will give the rematch fight to Deontay Wilder, even the owner of Top Rank, Bob Arum, He already gave a possible date for things to be resolved above the ring.

According to information from ESPN, the owner of Top Rank, Bob Arum, preparations have already begun so that the rematch between Deontay Wilder Y Tyson Fury.

The report states that Arum would already have the date and venue for said rematch, being the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the stage for the meeting.

The date would be next July 24, so I would give time to Fury to train and arrive in optimal conditions to the lawsuit.

It is expected that in the coming days more details about the rematch between Wilder Y Fury.

