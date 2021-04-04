Bob Arum explains the anti-COVID plan so that there are fans in his evenings

The box office is one of the key elements in the collection of the evenings, being greatly diminished or reduced to zero due to the health restrictions derived from the coronavirus.

Bob arum, who will turn 90 in December, continues to work with the illusion of a newcomer to carry out his evenings.

The promoter has explained the anti-COVID plans that he will apply so that fans can again physically witness his evenings.

“(UFC) Dana White is pushing for fans on the premises. Maybe it’s because we both work with ESPN. At our two April evenings there will be attendees, but with very strict protocolsArum said.

Top Rank’s goal is to have attendees at the Josh Taylor vs. José Carlos Ramírez, scheduled for May 22 in Las Vegas. “With safe seats, we are in constant contact with the state medical authorities. We are studying that a section of the public can be bought, where you are always safe with your group of people who are vaccinated. There is ample evidence that vaccinated people can go without a mask »declared the veteran promoter.