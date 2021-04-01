Boats in La Primitiva and La Bonoloto after a Thursday with no winners

This Thursday’s raffles for Bonoloto and Primitiva have ended without top category winners and they already accumulate the jackpots of 800,000 euros and 64 million euros respectively.

In the Bonoloto draw held this Thursday, there are no First Category winners and three of the 2nd (5 hits + complementary) who have validated their tickets in Elche (Alicante); El Arenal (Ávila) and Blanes (Lleida) and earned 49,563.24 euros.

With the jackpot generated, in the next draw only one winner 1st category could earn 800,000 euros. The winning combination is as follows: 14 46 12 28 25 34; the complementary one on the 5th and the refund on the 2nd.

The primitive, meanwhile, in this Thursday’s draw there are no winners of the first two categories; so, with the pot generated, in the next game a single winner of top flight could win 64 million and a half euros. The winning combination was this: 11 41 36 20 6 24. Complementary: 44. Reimbursement: 4. JOKER: 8832973