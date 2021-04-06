Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of the season

04/06/2021 at 10:44 AM CEST

The defender has played the last ten years in the Munich team

The former German international Jerome boateng He will leave Bayern Munich, after ten years in their ranks, at the end of this season, according to the sports magazine “Kicker”.

According to this publication, Bayern’s board of directors has decided not to extend the contract for his 32-year-old defense. The representative of Boateng has already been informed of that decision, adds that medium.

Bayern signed the signing of Dayot Upamecano last February, which pointed to a decision against Boateng and in favor of the rejuvenation of the team.

BoatengWorld champion with the German national team in Brazil in 2014, he came to Bayern in 2011 from Manchester City. With the Bavarians he has won eight league titles, five in the German Cup and two in the UEFA Super Cup.