Facebook as a company has been trying for years to deal with disinformation on their platforms. The eponymous social network acts more actively and visibly, but it also does the same in WhatsApp, in which the essential problem is the forwarding of messages and, sometimes, the serious consequences of certain virals.

It tried to stem the spread of false information and unwanted advertising in 2018, when message forwarding was limited to as many as twenty groups worldwide, bringing the number down to five groups in India.

WhatsApp claims to have reduced the forwarding of viral messages by 70% after the global limitation launched in the midst of a pandemic

And now, in the middle of a pandemic, limiting the forwarding of viral messages (that is, they have already been forwarded many times) to a maximum of one chat at a time so that WhatsApp “remains a place of personal conversation”. A measure that has taken effect according to what spokesmen for the company declare this Monday.

“A place for personal and private conversations” and not so much for virals

According to the data provided by a WhatsApp spokesperson to Techcrunch, the spread of “highly forwarded” messages has decreased by 70% globally in just three weeks after the introduction of this new non-controversial restriction in Spain.

The measure applied to the 2 billion users of the instant messaging application and its effects are a source of satisfaction for the company, judging by the statements of its spokesperson. Mainly because, he says, “This change is helping to keep WhatsApp as a place for personal and private conversations”.

“WhatsApp promises to do our part to deal with viral messages”

The WhatsApp spokesman, in addition, has assured that they are committed to doing their part “to deal with viral messages”. All this in a context such as this coronavirus health crisis in which disinformation has become more dangerous if possible.

The World Health Organization has been talking for weeks about an infodemic, an overabundance of information that is sometimes dubious or directly false, and in countries like India authorities have asked companies like Facebook to do more to control the viral hoaxes circulating on COVID-19.

Some concerns that coincide with the “significant” increase in forwarding They claimed to have detected those responsible for WhatsApp around March. “According to some users, it can be overwhelming and contribute to the spread of misinformation,” they said. “We believe that it is important to slow down the dissemination of these messages so that WhatsApp continues to be a space for personal conversations.”