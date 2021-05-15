BOA’s ‘Cosmo Queens’ Look Is The Future of Sportswear, IMO – BOA the Drag Queen ‘Cosmo Queens’

I’ll place a heavy bet that you’ve never seen a hockey player look as good as this week’s Cosmo Queen. In today’s edition, we were joined by the Canadian drag queen BOA, and she came through repping her country in the most appropriate way possible. If BOA looks just a bit familiar to you, it’s because you might’ve seen her kill it on Canada’s inaugural season of Drag Race. Orrr maybe you’ve come across her IG page, which is filled to the brim with one iconic look after another.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The inspo for BOA’s look on this episode was definitely hockey player-chic. Not only was the makeup absolutely flawless, but she topped it off with an iconic outfit. BOA had on a sparkly jersey, and sported a bright gold hockey stick, with a helmet / tiara hybrid. This is a uniform concept that needs to be pitched to the NHL ASAP.

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io