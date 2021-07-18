‘Boardwalk Empire’ actor Isaiah Stokes accused of killing man by shooting him 11 times

Isaiah Stokes, episodic actor on numerous American series such as ‘Boardwalk Empire’, faces a sentence that could be life imprisonment after being accused of having shot and killed a man.

According to Deadline, the 41-year-old actor is accused of having shot a man in broad daylight in the New York borough of Queens. He is charged with second-degree murder and possession of weapons, and could face a prison sentence of between 25 years and his entire life. The trial began on Friday and will continue on Monday.

Security camera video shows Stokes getting out of a car, approaching another vehicle and shooting a man from the driver’s window 11 times.. The incident took place on February 7, and the victim, a 37-year-old man named Tyrone Jones, was killed on the spot. The prosecutor’s office has not disclosed the reason for the attack.

Actor and rapper

Stokes is also a rapper and goes by the nickname I $ AIAH. As an actor he has participated in 10 series and a movie, ‘Boy Wonder’. His television work includes ‘The Americans’, ‘Louie’ and ‘Blue Bloods (Police Family)’, appearing in each of them in two episodes, and ‘The mysteries of Laura’. His last role so far was played in ‘Power’, in an episode aired in 2019.