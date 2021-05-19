Board of Directors of Chivas and Víctor Manuel Vucetich ‘estranged’ by Fernando ‘Nene’ Beltrán

Fernando Beltran, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara midfielder, could leave the team currently directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, as the player is not to the liking of the coach, however, the board does not want the departure of ‘Nene’ so there would be a conflict.

Beltrán, with Vucetich, only played 1059 minutes between Guardians 2020 and 2021, starting only in 12 games of 28 played.

Now, according to Mariana Zacarías, a Mediotiempo journalist, there is disagreement on the ‘Beltrán’ issue in Chivas, since Vucetich has made it clear that he does not like it and although the board and the player do not want his departure, Necaxa is approaching the negotiations.

Theme Nene Beltrán: ⚽️ • DT doesn’t like it.

• The board does not want him to leave.

• Necaxa the most interested since the last tournament although he is not the only one.

• Fernando does NOT want to leave Chivas but he also wants to play.

• Nothing is closed yet. #Chivas – Mariana Zacarías (@marianazac) May 18, 2021

Although nothing is closed, Víctor Manuel Vucetich could be the ‘win’ in this case, because if Beltrán remained in the Flock, his playing minutes would be the minimum.

Likewise, the source reported that although Necaxa is the most interested in having Beltrán, he is not the only one, so nothing has yet been decided.

