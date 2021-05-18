Board International strengthens its board of directors to boost its international expansion and rapid growth

Board International, the number one SaaS decision-making platform, today announced that Marco Limena will join the firm’s board of directors as a non-executive director and director.

Limena has held executive positions at large technology corporations, including Microsoft in Redmond or HP in Palo Alto. He has extensive professional experience with leading private equity firms in various executive positions for B2B growth-oriented software companies, and as a director of the board, both in private and listed companies, and in industry associations.

Based in London, Marco Limena is the CEO of TOMIA, a global provider of software solutions designed to accelerate the transformation and monetization of carrier connectivity firms, with data solutions, financial compensation and business intelligence. At Microsoft, Limena was Vice President of Hosting and Cloud, responsible for B2B business operations in the firm’s cloud services and infrastructure division. Before Microsoft, Marco Limena spent 14 years at HP, where he was general manager and vice president of HP’s telecommunications solutions division. Before joining TOMIA, he was CEO of Sylantro Systems and Telarix. Marco holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Padua and also studied at the INSEAD business schools in Fontainebleau (France) and the MIT Sloan School of Management.

“Marco brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the expansion and transformation of software and SaaS companies, having worked for several highly successful firms throughout his career,” says Maurizio Carli, Chairman of Board International.

“Marco’s combined experience in large technology corporations and growth-oriented SaaS and software companies is very important to Board International in achieving accelerated growth and expansion of global operations to meet the growing demands for SaaS business intelligence and cloud, performance management and advanced analytics, “continues Maurizio Carli, President of Board International.

About Board

Board is the # 1 platform for decision making. Founded in 1994, Board enables people to have a transformative impact on their business by intuitively helping them play and create data in an all-in-one, flexible decision-making platform. By bringing together Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, and Predictive Analytics, the Board platform enables companies to produce a single, accurate and comprehensive view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve total control over performance across the organization.

Thanks to the Board, global companies such as Coca-Cola, DHL, KPMG, Puma, Siemens and ZF Group have implemented end-to-end decision-making applications in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. www.board.com

