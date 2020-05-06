Board games are perfect entertainment for these family days. Beyond the novelties promoted by television programs such as Now I Fall, there are multiple leisure options in front of a board.

The goose

From goose to goose and shot because it touches me or from bridge to bridge and shot because the current drains me. Who has not recited these phrases on some occasion while moving his token across the board of this traditional game. The dice box is another one that will help you advance faster. The well, the inn, the labyrinth, the jail and, above all, the skull will reduce the options of being the first to reach the end of the route. It is a game for between two and four people in which each player will participate with a chip of a different color.

Parcheesi

Parcheesi is a family game since up to four people can play. Each one will carry four tiles of the same color and will have to make the complete journey from their departure to their goal, called the house. The objective of the game is to be the first to put the four tiles of your color at home. You can eat your opponent’s tokens if you fall in the same square where they are. To avoid this, there are boxes, called secure, that keep that tab safe as long as it remains in them.

Chess

Chess is the perfect game for encourage children’s concentration. It will be necessary to learn the movements of the rook, the knight, the bishop, the queen, the pawns and the king in order to checkmate the opponent. It is played on a board divided into 64 squares. Before starting the game you have to decide who plays with white, who are the ones who start, and who with black or do it by lot. From then on, the strategy will decide the final winner.

Ladies

To the ladies it is played on the same board as chess. Each player will have 20 circular pieces or pawns that will have to be placed on squares of the same color. The objective is to eat all the opponent’s chips, moving ours diagonally. If any pawn reaches the end of the board, it becomes a queen and can move more than one square in a row.

Do you want to receive all our proposals for plans to do with children? Sign up and we will send you our newsletter.

.