© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, firefighters work at the site of the helicopter crash that was carrying former NBA star Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill, file )

Without the intermediation of aeronautics regulators, federal security investigators on Tuesday urged that the main helicopter manufacturers place the “black boxes” that help to clarify the cause of accidents such as the one that took the life of the exastro of the NBA Kobe Bryant.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a direct appeal to six manufacturers, after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not comment on a series of recommendations issued by that first agency to incorporate the devices in the most helicopters.

According to the NTSB, turbine-powered helicopters should have the ability to record data, audio, and images during flight.

The NTSB identified seven investigations of accidents that occurred from 2011 to 2017, in which the lack of information released by tape recorders affected the ability to discover potential safety problems.

“The more information we have, the better we can understand not only the circumstances of an accident, but what can be done to prevent others in the future,” said Dana Schulze, director of aviation safety at the NTSB.

The NTSB measure is unusual. The board investigates accidents but has no authority to regulate aviation.

That mission falls to the FAA. The board reported that it had recommended the installation of flight and voice data recorders in the cockpit of the helicopters in 2013 and 15, but the FAA did not act accordingly.

The request for image recorders to be installed is new.

Since 2018, the FAA has required the placement of flight data recorders on helicopters used as ambulances. In a statement Tuesday, the FAA indicated it encourages other operators of these aircraft to use data collection systems and data analysis to improve security.

The NTSB has made the request to Sikorsky, Airbus Helicopters, Bell, Leonardo, MD Helicopters and Robinson. None of those companies has commented on it.

Sikorsky built the helicopter that crashed on January 26 near Calabasas, California, killing Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people. That aircraft had no black boxes.

If they had, “it would have helped us significantly in this and other investigations,” said Jennifer Homendy, a member of the NTSB, days after the accident. “It’s something we’ve recommended several times over the years.”