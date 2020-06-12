There are 15 types of conspiracies sanctioned by Mexican law; they are in article 123 of the Federal Penal Code. Basically they have to do with treason against the homeland through collaboration with foreign powers to the detriment of sovereignty, independence or the integrity of the territory.

Mexican law punishes different types of espionage, sedition, terrorism, terrorist financing, sabotage and conspiracy; and there was also an initiative to include acts of corruption and economic usufruct in times of disasters such as acts of treason to the homeland. But the principle is simple: any act that threatens the “essence” of the Mexican nation must be punished.

But what is that “essence” of the Mexican nation? According to the constitution: “It is the will of the Mexican people to become a representative, democratic, secular and federal Republic, made up of free and sovereign States in everything related to their internal regime, and by Mexico City, united in a federation established according to the principles of this fundamental law ”.

The political association of Mexican citizens is a right and, for the State, an obligation to lead the political, social and cultural democratization of the nation. Therefore, the democr democratic conspiracy ’is impossible in Mexico; rather, every act of democratizing political organization created and sustained by Mexicans is positive for the country.

Let us give the benefit of the doubt to President López Obrador and grant that there is an organization which, under almost clandestine subterfuges, wishes to oppose its mandate. Perhaps you are correct in pointing out that it would be preferable if such opposition were made in broad daylight and without fear of violating any law; it’s more, with pride that the opposition has always been one of the best contributions to democratic systems.

But even if the opposition operated in the shade (of course, without violating independence and sovereignty) it would have every right to hide its strategy. History teaches that polarizing regimes often demand radical definitions from citizens (‘they are with me or against me’) and they often do not respect the borders of legitimate democratic action. This is known in person by the president himself and, in fact, was what catapulted him as the icon of the opposition when previous regimes tried to curtail his civil and democratic rights through lawlessness and fraud.

It is never too early or too late for citizens to organize politically for or against any regime or administrationIt is their right and it can almost be said, their obligation. It only has the condition of not using, associating or collaborating with another foreign power.

It is true that, as the tireless social fighter Heberto Castillo Martínez pointed out, there are usually limitations due to the “mental prisons given by submission to paternalism and providentialism” in the Mexican people; but precisely in that challenge lies the sacrificed responsibility of those who look at reality and history, and decide to contribute to the necessary changes in order to the common good: “Deliver all the creative capacity and all the will to establish the technical and scientific bases of a broad and healthy development of Mexico facing the future – Don Heberto would continue – only offers risks and deprivations, but there in the distance, it allows us to glimpse the true freedom of our peoples and with it their definitive salvation ”.

* Director VCNoticias.com

@monroyfelipe

The opinion issued in this article is the responsibility of the author and does not necessarily reflect the position of Siete24.mx

The post BOA: Democratic conspiracies? appeared first on Seven24.