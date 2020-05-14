Jon Favreau is not roundabout, the new season comes with all the details and characters that fans have been waiting for years, including Boba Fett as a triumphant return of the character who ended his days in Star Wars in the most absurd way . But this story is not his, it is about another great character that has been seen in the animated series of ‘Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’, who may have been incognito in the series, rumors affirm that Bo-Katan is Armorer in ‘The Mandalorian’.

Bo is a Mandalorian, member of a terrorist group called Death Watch during the empire era. His presence in the animated series ‘Clone Wars’ has been so well accepted that many fans of the saga want him to have an appearance in live-action and were finally heard.

Now, it is not well known how said character will be presented, it is not known if it will be a flashback to understand how it is that, the villain played by Giancarlo Esposito, Moff Gideon it has in its power the darksaber, a sword that was forged by the Mandalorians years ago. Many point out that this is the most viable option, however there is a theory that haunts the internet.

Bo-Katan is an Armorer in ‘The Mandalorian’ since we don’t know what happened to her after the Great Purge to begin with. It is also important to understand that she is a knowledgeable leader in beskar steel and Mandalorian armor and from what we see, Mando has a great affection for the character, respects her and his advice is extremely valuable to him.

This is not a fact, it is still a simple rumor, but it would be interesting to see how Armorer takes off his helmet and we see actress Katee Sackhoff, instead of Emily Swallow, who does not know where her character is going and whose participations They seem to be minimal.

Do you think that’s how they present it? Or we will have an awesome flashbak in october this year, which is when the second season will arrive at Disney +.