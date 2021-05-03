Bo Burnham has a new comedy special for Netflix

Dia DipasupilGetty Images

The actor appears in the film ‘A promising young woman’ He is also the director of ‘Eighth grade’ His new special is called ‘Inside’ and he prepared it during the quarantine

TO Bo burham He has been best known these days for his role as Ryan alongside Carey Mulligan in ‘A promising young woman’ But the actor, as many know, is also a director and a comedian. Now he has announced a new comedy special for Netflix. Burnham announced the surprise project on Twitter with a short video and post saying that the new special, appropriately titled ‘Inside’, is almost complete:

“Hello. I did a new special. It was shot by me, alone, without equipment or audience, over the course of last year. It is almost finished. I hope you like it.”

The video features the conclusion to his latest special, the stark and introspective Make Happy that Burnham released in 2016, with the comedian at a piano shrouded in darkness before seeing him with a quarantine beard and looking more worn.

Burnham participated in 2020’s ‘A Promising Girl’, displaying comical charm and an impressive degree of scope. Prior to that, Burnham wrote and directed the acclaimed indie film ‘Eighth Grade’ for A24 (and available on Netflix).

Seeing Burnham return with another comedy special, even after all the praise for his directing and acting work, is good news. He’s not just going back to his comedy roots, but also to what got him started: performing alone in a room. Burnham’s career began with a YouTube channel that quickly exploded and made him one of the most interesting rising voices in comedy.

Burnham’s confinement limitations have not prevented him from working on another new special, fresh and willing to confront the “rules” of comedy.

