Bo Bichette hit the Yankees with a home run and tied Joe DiMaggio’s record

He second baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays, Bo Bichete, left the Yankees New York with his second home run of the afternoon in the MLB.

Bo Bichete remains a gigantic headache for the Yankees in the American League, this time he punished veteran Corey Kluber in the fourth inning to put the Blue Jays ahead.

While in the ninth inning against Chad Green’s shipments, Bo Bichete hit a huge home run to leave six runs for five to the Yankees from New York,

Now Bo Bichete adds his fourth home run of the season and his 10th RBI, totaling 327. Batting average in the MLB2021, heading to the silver bat and as not far behind, the MVP.

Bo Bichete he is tied with Joe DiMaggio for the most multi-hit games (14) in his first 87 games in the majors.

Here the videos:

Bo Bichette Walk-off HR Jays win 5-4 against the Yankees. It was also his second of the game! #BoBichette #WalkOffHomeRun #ForTheBlueJays #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/qWCc4PE9Zc – ⚾️🔥Grunt Talks MLB 🔥⚾️ (@GruntTalksMLB) April 14, 2021

Bo Bichette goes opposite field against Corey Kluber. Toronto is currently -275 on the Live Moneyline. #MLB #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/06plXpph8A – SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) April 14, 2021

In his rookie season, he made it clear that the future was huge for him, he impressed the Blue Jays so much that although they received trade offers at that time, it did not even cross their minds to exchange it after trying it in the Big leagues.

BIchete was among the top five prospects for that organization before reaching the majors, making it clear that those who placed him there were not wrong.