BNY Mellon to be a service provider for the Skybridge Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors insist on making the move to the world of bitcoin (BTC) through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). On April 8, the US financial consortium BNY Mellon announced that it was appointed as a service provider for First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Trust, a fund proposed by former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

In a statement, the financial institution explained that await final approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to the ETF.

If the creation of such a financial instrument is allowed, BNY Mellon will provide services that include basket ETF trading, order taking, fund accounting, fund management and transfer agency services.

BNY Mellon’s Global Head of Fund and Asset Services Alan Flanagan said “The growing interest in digital assets presents a compelling opportunity to enable investors to explore cryptocurrencies,” he said.

On March 19, the signature SkyBridge Capital, founded by Scaramucci, joined First Trust Advisors to file with the SEC a registration document for a new ETF.

In this way, First Trust SkyBridge joins a list of firms that have applied to the SEC for the issuance of an ETFAmong these are VanEck, who introduced the proposal in January and it was not until March that it was accepted by the agency. They were followed by NYDIG and Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs and Fidelity, among others.

In recent statements collected by CriptoNoticias, the former White House official said that he expects a growth in the value of bitcoin in the future, although he acknowledged that if he openly said what he thinks about his price estimates for bitcoin “they will think that I became mad”.

SEC could approve bitcoin ETFs “if necessary requirements are met”

Skybridge Bitcoin Fund’s application to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission joins that of many other firms that are waiting to be the first approved fund in the United States.

In that sense, Valerie Szczepanik, director of the FinHub (Strategic Center for Innovation and Financial Technology) of the aforementioned body, stressed that it could approve bitcoin ETFs “if the necessary requirements are met.”

Szczepanik indicated that to give the green light to an ETF it will be key to know “how the price and the confidence of the underlying market are established.” Regarding the rejected applications, he stated that “they have nothing to do with the product itself”, but “there is no reason not to move forward”.